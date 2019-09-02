Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Norman D. Feeley

Norman D. Feeley Obituary
Norman D. Feeley, in Natick formerly of Medway died on August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne (Crowell) Feeley. Devoted father of John and his wife Kim of Carver, Maura Conlin, Katie Kane and her husband Brett all of Natick, Chris and his wife Christine of Leominster. Loving grandfather of Sean and Ryan Feeley, Emma and Jack Conlin, Derek, Maggie and Hannah Kane, Evan, Elijah and Emmett Feeley. Army Veteran. Longtime member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Patrick Church. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Wednesday September 4th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday September 3rd from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Feeley may be made to St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guest book please www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2019
