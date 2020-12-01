Pamela A. (Frederick) Rossi, of Framingham passed away on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife for 38 years of Jay A. Rossi. She is the loving and devoted mother of Jolene Thoman of Norfolk, MA, Robert Rossi of Framingham, MA, Blaise Rossi of Framingham, MA and the late Jennifer Matyskiel. Loving grandmother of Jace and Kaia Thoman. Sister of Susan Rosa, Karen Bryson and the late Jack and Bill Frederick, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Though Pamela's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life, her children and grandchildren and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain. Anyone that knew Pamela knew of her kind and generous heart. She would do anything for her family and friends. Pamela had an infectious laugh and her smile could brighten any room. Pamela was devoted to her grandchildren Kaia and Jace. Spending time with them made her the happiest. She would literally light up every time she was with them. Even on days when she was in pain or had conflicts, if her daughter needed her help, she would drop everything to be there for her and her grandkids. She was involved in every part of their life and truly was the best "Grammy" and mother anyone could ask for. When she wasnt with her grandkids, she was busy volunteering at St. Patricks church and the Adoration Chapel. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with her husband and friends and also loved watching the Patriots and Red Sox, she was a diehard New England sports fan. Pamela was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Heaven gained a true angel. Visiting in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Wednesday Dec. 2nd from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street, (Rt 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. As Pamela was a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Pamela may be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com
.