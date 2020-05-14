|
Patrick M. DeMauro, age 72, died, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Milford, he was the son of Celia (Niro) DeMauro of Framingham, and the late Pasquale DeMauro. Patrick was the devoted husband to the late Claudia (Martinelli) DeMauro. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Patrick worked for 10 years in the Wholesale Jewelry industry in Pawtucket, RI area. Besides his mother, Celia, Patrick is survived by his brother, Thomas DeMauro of Framingham. Due to the mandated restrictions of public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately with his burial at St. Tarcisius Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, diabetes.org or to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017. bbrfoundation.org. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 14 to May 21, 2020