Paul D. Hayes, age 74, died September 10, 2020 at the Briarwood Health Care Facility in Needham after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Margaret (Murphy) Hayes. Paul served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He was a computer programmer and formerly worked for Harvard University and Prime Computer Co. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big fan of all the Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Bruce and her husband Robert of Marlborough and Maryellen Newsom and her husband Thomas of Worcester. He was predeceased by his infant twin brother, John Hayes and sisters, Patricia M. Kropp and Margaret M. Mirabito. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his graveside service on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11AM in the family lot at St. Mary Cemetery, off Central Street, Holliston, MA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA 01702. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to area Vietnam Veteran organizations. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome .com.



