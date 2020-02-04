|
|
Pietro Peter Camillo Stucchi, age 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham on February 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Halley) Stucchi, to whom he was married for 65 years. They made their home in Framingham, where they lovingly raised their four children. Born in Framingham on February 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Camillo and Maria (Moretti) Stucchi. He honorably served in the US Navy on the USS Missouri. Peter exemplified dedication, a quick wit, and an amazingly brilliant sense of humor right up until his passing. He worked as a Framingham firefighter for 28 years as well as an electrician for 30 years. Peter continued to work until 2018, finding joy in the day to day camaraderie of his craft as an electrician, working alongside his son, Dave for many years. Peter was a lifelong parishioner at St. Tarcisius Church. He enjoyed cooking and baking various Italian dishes including his favorites, passatelli soup and biscotti. In addition to his wife, Joan, Peter is survived by his sons Richard Stucchi of Framingham, David Stucchi and his wife Dale of Framingham; his daughters, Donna Fontaine and her husband Richard of Framingham, and Carol Patterson and her husband Michael of Paget, Bermuda. He is also survived by eight grandchildren (known as "Nonno" to them), Erica Ferkler and her husband Scott, Elise Holmes and her husband David, Neiko Fontaine, Denise Connolly and her husband Kevin, Danielle Miller and her husband James. Diana Stucchi and her fianc Jake Lane, Amanda Aicardi, and Christopher Aicardi; as well as three great- grandchildren, Jackson Ferkler and, Brian and Maura Connolly. All of whom he adored. His surviving siblings are Anthony Stucchi, Elena Bolduc, Florence Wales, and Robert Stucchi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother to the late Jennie Bonasoro, Grace Magrini and Gilda Stucchi. Relatives and friends are invited to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9AM, followed by his funeral Mass at 10 AM, St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Friday, February 7th from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the MA/NH Chapter, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020