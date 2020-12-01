Peter J. Dube, age 79, of Framingham, died, Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Irvey and Anna (Leadon) Dube. Peter was the loving husband of 46 years to the late Mary J. (Gramzow) Dube who died in 2010. Peter graduated high school from Our Lady's Newton, Ma Class of 1960. He served 37 years in Mass Army National Guard belonging to the 26th S&T 1164 Trans Company with the rank of SFC. He was employed at First National for over 20 years ending his career there as assistant store manager. Continued his career into the food service industry, retiring from Sodexho in 2014. Enjoyed spending his summers at Cape Cod, especially with his wife. He always left the porch light on in case someone needed to come home. His best advice: if you are hungry, get something to eat, if you are cold, put on a sweater and if you are tired, go to bed. Peter is survived by his children, David M. Dube of El Paso, TX, Suzanne M. Dube of Framingham, Paul J. Dube of Holliston, and P. William Dube of Maynard; 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Heather, Jill Marie, Corrina, Keith, Kathleen, Amber, David Jr., and Jake; 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother John I. Dube of Stephen City, VA and his cousin, Mary Vose Boston, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. His funeral Mass at St. George Church, Framingham and internment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Peters memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org
