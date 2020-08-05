With great sadness we announce the loss of Philip C. Aquino, 84, of Framingham, who died peacefully of natural causes on August 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in his daughters care. Son of the late Charles J. Aquino and Winifred W. (Hatch) Aquino, Philip was born in Baileyville, ME in 1935 and was married to the late Patricia R. (Raby) Aquino for over 50 years. He was a long time resident of Framingham for over 75 years and graduated from Framingham High School class of 1954. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Korean War and Honorably Discharged from service. Philip worked for the Laborers Union Local 609 for over 40 years. He was still a proud member receiving his Gold Membership card for 50 years of membership to the Laborers Local 609 prior to his passing. Besides his daughter Cecilia C. (Aquino) Del Monte and her husband John J. Del Monte of Ashland, a son, Philip C. Aquino II of Herrin, Illinois; a brother Joseph M. Aquino and sister in law Pat Aquino of Sharpsburg, GA, two grandchildren, Michelle Moulton and her husband Michael of Natick and Anthony Pagucci and his fiance Colleen Harris of Medway 2 great-grandsons Robert Moulton and Michael Moulton, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember his life by gathering for his graveside services on Friday morning August 7th in St. Stephen Cemetery, 0 Fenwick St. Framingham at 10 oclock. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to: www.amedisys.com
Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
