The Family of Phillip Pruyn, 59, a lifelong resident of Framingham and the 7th child of the late Robert and Catherine (Kay) Pruyn, learned of his passing on November 30, 2019. Phil grew up swimming in and ice skating on Learned Pond. He was a graduate of Framingham South High School class of 1978. Phil enjoyed packing his bags for long journeys on his bicycle that would bring him across America into Canada, and was known throughout town as always being on his bike. Phillip is survived by his 11 siblings. Family and friends will be gathering as a family privately on January 4th (his 60th Birthday) to say a final goodbye and celebrate his life. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020