Priscilla Jane (Martin) Trottier White of Whitinsville and formerly a longtime resident of Natick, died peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buluing) Martin. Priscilla was the devoted wife of the late, Louis Philip Trottier and Edward "Ezra" White. Family was everything to Priscilla and as a loving mother, she made her house a home not only to her family but her many friends. Over the years, she enjoyed spending summers at Wellfleet with friends, tending to her garden, admiring birds and loved to read a good book. Priscilla was so loved and will be missed by her children, Stephen Trottier and his wife Helen of Pepperell, Peter Trottier of Natick, Louis Philip Trottier and his wife Linda of Green Acres, FL, Pamela Stout and her husband Chuck of Perry, FL, Jon Scott Trottier and his wife Robyn of VA, Patricia Bettuelli and her husband Robert of Whitinsville, and Robert Trottier and his wife Robyn of Franklin; her nine cherished grandchildren, Jacqueline White, Stacey Beaupre Stout, Charles Stout Jr., Benjamin Stout, Laura Trottier, Aimee Trottier, ChristieTrottier, Victoria Bettuelli and Elizabeth Bettuelli and ten great grandchildren. She was the beloved sister of Gloria Martin of Natick and is also survived by several cousins. She was the mother of the late Paul Trottier formerly of Natick and sister of the late Paul Frederick Martin. The family wishes to thank JHC Hospice for the compassionate care given to Priscilla. Respecting the state mandated restrictions of public gatherings, her funeral and graveside service at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Priscillas memory may be made to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020