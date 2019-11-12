Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
74 School St.
Saxonville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond L. Evans Obituary
Raymond L. Evans, 89, a 55 year resident of Framingham, died peacefully at his home on Saturday November 9, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Arthur & Eleanor (Huck) Evans, and the beloved husband of Jean T. (Clark) for over 64 years. Ray was a 1967 graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for Raytheon, Digital, Prime and was a design engineer with Mitre. His love and passion was sailing his 27 foot Catalina sailboat in Greenwich Bay, RI, and watching the New England Patriots. Besides his dear wife Jean, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Evans Carson & her husband William of Ashland, his grandchildren, Taylor Carson Do & her husband Trong, Kaitlin Carson, and Danielle Carson. Family and friends will honor and remember Rays life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 -7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville on Thursday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -