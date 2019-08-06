|
|
Regina Mary (Ford) Ryan passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years on July 30, 2019 in Framingham, MA. For 50 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Ryan. Gina is survived by her six children: Thomas Ryan of Corvallis, OR, Stephen & Julie (Greenwood) Ryan of Kure Beach, NC, Patricia (Ryan) & John Connolly of Needham, Sheila Ryan & John Zowalki of Santa Rosa, CA, Christina Ryan & Rich Pennekamp of Chevy Chase, MD, and Jack Ryan & Sara Klein of Tiburon, CA; six grandchildren and their families including two great-grandchildren: Jennifer Ryan & Patrick Brisbin and daughter Ryan Brisbin, Justin Ryan & Jasmine Ailing Chong and son Kylo Ryan, Katherine Connolly, Edward Connolly, Reece Ryan, and Sloane Ryan; and her sister, Sheila (Ford) Breidenbaugh of Venice, FL. Regina was born and raised in Newton. She graduated from Regis College in 1951 with dual degrees in sociology and economics. Throughout her life, Gina was interested and active in politics. In addition to helping with campaigns for many Democratic candidates, she worked for several years managing the local offices of Congressmen Barney Frank and Jim Shannon; was the Correspondence Director for the State Attorney General; and was an Elections Specialist in the Secretary of States office. Never wavering in her loyalty to the Democratic Party, the 2016 election may have dealt her a mortal wound. However, Gina took great comfort in passing on to the eternal hereafter on the right side of history. Gina, as she was familiarly known, lived in Framingham for the past 66 years, most of which she spent raising children and doting on grandchildren. She had an especially magical way with pre-tweens. One of her best go-to tricks was embellishing the characteristics of everyday food to make it seem like a gourmet experience. Ham roll-ups, golden toast, and saltines with peanut butter were some of her premier creations. Gina knew marketing long before it became a respectable career path. Ultimately, Gina will be remembered as someone who, with her husband Ed, gave all their energy to raising their family. Her family is forever thankful for it. Reginas family will hold a private ceremony culminating with internment at Bourne National Cemetery.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019