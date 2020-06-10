Thank you Mr Casey for always being such a great guy towards me and my family .., I still think back to the time you drove 3 of us to Montreal for a spring hockey tournament in the Jeep. Windows down through farm country in southern Quebec! You are a great man with a great family and you will be missed.
Thanks for being a role model and having me for dinner all those times.
Sincerely,
Tony Seariac and Family
Richard J. Casey, 69, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Lillian and Richard Casey. Rick was born and raised in Framingham with his late loving sister, Mary Casey Acton. He graduated from Xavier High School in Concord and attended the College of the Holy Cross. He worked in information systems at TJX Companies, Stop & Shop and EDS. Ricks greatest joy was spending time with his family. Over the years he enjoyed watching every hockey game his sons Ted and Chris played and then continuing the tradition with his grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his loving wife, Joya, his son, Ted Casey and daughter-in-law Amanda of Marlborough, his son Chris of East Boston, his grandchildren Matthew, Olivia, and Lillian; and niece, Kate Farese of Framingham; and nephew, Michael Acton of Harvard and grandnieces Maggie, Riley, Lily and Grace, and grandnephew PJ. He also leaves behind his Cane Corso, Gina. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Stephen Church, Framingham, followed by burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ricks memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130, mspca.org To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.