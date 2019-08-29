|
Rita G. (Sutherland) Farrell of Natick passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 27, 2019 after 94 years as the matriarch of her family. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Farrell. Devoted mother of Barbara A. Parsons and her husband Richard, William C. Farrell all of Norwood and the late David R. Farrell (Ret. Natick PD). Loving grandmother of Caroline Parsons of Norwood, Jennifer Linehan and her husband Timothy of South Boston, Brett Farrell (Natick FD) and Molly Farrell both of Natick. Sister of Doris Shaughnessy and her late husband Paul of Waltham and the late Joseph, Robert and Richard Sutherland. Sister-in-law of Peggy and Joan Sutherland. Daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Kelly) Sutherland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Saturday, August 31st at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rt 27), Wayland at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home Friday, August 30th from 4-8 pm. Interment St. Zepherin Cemetery, Wayland. Rita was a longtime member of St. Zepherins Parish, and worked many years for the New England Telephone Company and then Regis College. She embodied a life well lived and to simply know her was to love her. She taught her family everything they know about life, faith, and unconditional love. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Farrell may be made to in Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street, Wayland, MA 01778. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019