Rita J. (McLaughlin) Kynoch Hengesch died peacefully on October 8, 2020, at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She was 103 years old. A native of Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas F. and Beatrice E. (Emery) McLaughlin. Rita was the wife of the late Howard B. Kynoch and the late Ferdinand J. Hengesch. Rita graduated from Framingham High School in 1935. Rita worked at various banks in the area, including Farmers & Mechanics, Newton Savings Bank, and Framingham Trust Company. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Starrett Paving Company, Allen Oldsmobile, and Henry M. McLaughlin Oldsmobile. Rita volunteered as a 'Gray Lady' at Cushing Memorial Hospital during World War II, and was the treasurer of the Framingham Union Hospital Aid Association for many years. Rita loved lobster rolls, golf, bingo, bridge, financial news articles, dogs, shopping at Talbots, and Boston sports teams. She was very active until recently. She was an avid golfer, a lifetime member of the Framingham Country Club since 1939, and only ceased playing golf at 90 when there was no one to compete against in her age category. She drove until her mid 90s, and was going out for dinner with family until recently. She adored her grandchildren and loved being a great grandmother. Rita is survived by her children: Joseph Kynoch and wife Robin of Framingham, and Robert Kynoch and wife Maureen of Ashland; grandchildren Emma Lowenstein and her husband Marc, Nicholas Kynoch and his fiance Alexandra, Bruce Kynoch, and Carolyn Kynoch; and great granddaughter Tessa Lowenstein. She is also survived by her brother Robert McLaughlin, of Arizona. She was the sister of the late Raymond G. McLaughlin and Thomas F. McLaughlin, Jr. Donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham.