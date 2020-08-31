Robert A. Nation, age 72 of Natick passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late James R. Nation and Lucille (Freniere) Ciccone. He was the husband of Dorothy (Von Rueden) Nation for almost 53 years. He was the owner of Nation Plumbing and Heating for over 30 years and he was formally the Plumbing and Gas Fitting Inspector for the Town of Sudbury and the Asst. Inspector in Natick In addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was an avid shooter, hunter and defender of the 2nd Amendment. He was the past president of the Southborough Rod and Gun Club, lifetime member of the NRA and sustaining member of G.O.A.L. He also served as Deputy Sheriff for Middlesex County and longtime member of the Natick Elks. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 3 children, Denise Cox and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury, Col. Matthew Nation, USMC and his wife Carrie currently of Okinawa, Japan and Andrew Nation and his wife Sophia of Doylestown, PA. His grandchildren Brittany, Victoria, Troy, Colin, Jessica, Matthew and Thomas. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard of Summerville, SC, Patricia of Bedford, Pamela of Missoula, Montana and Ronald of Hopkinton. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Wednesday September 2nd at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday September 1st from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Private Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Nation may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box 91891 Washington, DC 20090. For directions and guest book please visit www. everettfuneral.com