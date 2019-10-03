Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Brown Obituary
Robert Brown of Natick, Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (Schaefer) Brown. Devoted father of Robert Brown of Natick,Kathleen Lentini and her husband Michael of Natick and John Brown of Bellingham. Loving grandfather of JoshuaBrown, Shawn Lentini, Briana Russo, Shane Lentini and Derek Brown. Great-grandfather to Brayden Russo andElliana Lentini. Brother of Walter Brown of Framingham. Son of the late John P.Brown and Irene (Florance) Coolidge. Firefighter for Town of Natick for over 40 years. Lifetime member of Natick Elks. United States NAVY veteran. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5that 1PM at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St. Natick, MA at 11AM. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM in the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberts namecan be made to: New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St. #2601, Boston, MA 02108. For directions and guestbook please visit www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
