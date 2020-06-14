Robert D. McNally
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. McNally, 100, died on Thursday June 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Boston he was the son of the late Martin & Katherine (Gallagher) McNally, and the beloved husband of 68 years to Mary F. (Gallivan) McNally. Bob was a graduate of Northeastern University, and proudly served his country in the Marshall Islands in the Navy during WWII. He had a love for trains and travelling by train, so it is only fitting that he met the love of his life Mary while they were commuting by train into Boston. They married and settled in Framingham to raise their family. Bob worked his way up to Vice President of an insurance company, and was a long time Town Meeting member in Framingham. Besides Mary, he leaves his children, Michael of Framingham, and Anne Bouvier & her husband Thomas of Marlborough, his grandchildren, Shannon and Stefanie McNally of Methuen, Erica Thayer of Clinton, and Kelly Martin & her husband Armando of Northboro, and his great grandchildren, James and Mila. He was predeceased by his sister Claire McCracken. Considering current health restrictions, Bobs family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved