Robert Grigsby, age 78, died August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia (Clancy) Grigsby, he was born in Fredericksburg, VA, served in the Merchant Marines and was a longtime resident of Natick. Bob was a well-loved real estate agent in the western suburbs known for his southern accent and ready smile. He enjoyed his many dogs and was an avid golfer. Loving brother-in-law of John Clancy and his partner John Ranco, Sandra Clancy and her husband Louis Kaczmarek, and Sarabeth (Clancy) Ward and her husband Robert. Uncle of Ben Kaczmarek, the late Jack Kaczmarek, Ali Sharpe and Katelyn Ward. Great uncle of Amelia Sharpe. Graveside service at 12pm on Monday, September 7th in Glenwood Cemetery, 25 Glenwood Street, Natick. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert and Cynthias name may be made to: Friends of Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave, SW 120, Boston, MA 02215. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.