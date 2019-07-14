Home

Robert Reinhardt
More Obituaries for Robert Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Reinhardt

Robert L. Reinhardt Obituary
Robert L. Reinhardt, age 70, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was son of the late Edward C. and Libera (Rovinelli) Reinhardt. He worked for over 30 years at Duralectra in Natick. Bob was a wonderful uncle who enjoyed doting over his beloved nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sib- lings, John Reinhardt and his wife Kathy, Jim Reinhardt and his wife Donna and Linda Murtagh and her husband Jim. He is also survived by his cherished nieces and nep- hews, Mark Reinhardt, Jill Rua, Jason Murtagh, Michael Murtagh, Andrew AJ Reinhardt and many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. Burial will take place at a later date. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-7PM at the funeral home, In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bobs memory may be made to International Liver Transplantation Society, ilts.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 14 to July 21, 2019
