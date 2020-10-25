1/
Robert M. Clinton
1950 - 2020
Robert M. Clinton, the "Sweetest Guy Ever" died after a long illness on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 70. He was the loving husband of 21 years to Dorothy (Crosby) Clinton of Framingham. Bob was born in Framingham on August 11, 1950. He was the son of the late William J. and Grace J. (McKellick) Clinton. Bob was a civil engineer and had worked in the construction industry for many years. Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Daniel Clinton and his wife, Ashley of Hopedale and a grandson, Bryce Clinton. He is also survived by his stepson, Michael Rork and stepdaughter, Michelle Hoey. He will forever be missed by his siblings, Richard Clinton and his wife Barbara of Wilmington, DC, Michael Clinton of Seabrook, NH, Gael Keough and her husband Richard of Hampton, NH, Cynthia Brigham of Hopkinton as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful in-laws, the Crosby family. He was the brother of the late William J. Clinton, Jr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3PM to 5PM. A private service for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
