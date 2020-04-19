Home

Robin G. Steele Obituary
Robin G Steele, 74, of Framingham, died April 17, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a loving husband for 47 years to Mary (Thompson) Steele of Natick. He was a 1963 graduate of Ashland HS and a Sergeant in USAF. He found happiness in spending time living and laughing with family and friends. He was an avid reader, loved sports, cars, boating, deep sea fishing and all natures simple pleasures. Besides his wife Mary, he was survived by his brother James C. Steele and his wife Paula of Framingham; three nieces, Karen Steele of Framingham, Cheryle Sullivan and ger husband Mark of Sutton and Lindsay Steele of Framingham; three grandnieces Laura, Erin Jenna Sullivan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St Framingham, Ma. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated in Robin's name to the , or the .
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020
