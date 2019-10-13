|
Roger H. Elkins, 78, formerly of Framingham and Ashland, Mass. died October 10, 2019 after a period of declining health. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Pace (nee Riva) Elkins of Framingham. Most recently a resident of Warren, Rhode Island, Roger graduated from Framingham High School in 1958, and Nichols College in 1966. He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1969, and married Leslie Ghilani in 1963; they had two daughters. A long-time outdoorsman, he often hunted in Vermont and New Hampshire and fished in Buzzards Bay and off Cape Cod with friends. He was employed by Fenwal (now Kidde-Fenwal) in Ashland, Keefe Tech Regional Vocational School in Framingham, and ROAR Industries in Holliston. His time at Keefe was his most professionally satisfying and meaningful work, and he truly enjoyed making a difference in his students' lives. He is survived by daughters Meredith and Megan, and their mother, Leslie. Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, Massachusetts. A lifelong participant in the Framingham Heart Study, Roger's wish was to donate his body to science, so there will be no funeral or burial at this time. For those who wish to, donations can be made in his memory to American Forests (www.americanforests.org), Framingham Heart Study (www.framinghamheartstudy.org), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org), or Perkins School for the Blind (www.perkins.org). www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019