|
|
Rose C. Schoener 91, a longtime Natick & Framingham resident died suddenly on Thursday October 31, 2019. Born in Reggio Calabria (Di Bivongi) Italy she was the daughter of the late Agostino & Teresa (Passarelli) Zaffino, and the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Schoener. Rose immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 3 with her parents, initially in Framingham and finally settling in Natick where she was educated. Like many of her era, she started work at a young age and through her brother-in-law met and married the love of her life, Richard (Rusty) a GI. Together they traveled the world through the military where Rose would often work in the commissaries and PX on the bases where Richard was stationed. Rose was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant for the majority of her life. She loved a good party. Whether she was planning, socializing, entertaining, everyone enjoyed Rose particularly her many years on John J. Brady Drive in Framingham. She was also an avid and die-hard New England Patriots fan. Rose is survived by her cherished daughter, Carol A. Mallegni & her husband Dante of Mattapoisett, her granddaughters, Ariana M. and Alanna R., her great granddaughter, Hadley Rose and her nephew Vincent Colonnelli & his wife Joanna, her niece Cheryl DiMatteo & her husband Peter and many great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Richard, Rose was predeceased by her son, Timothy A. Schoener, and her sister Edith Colonnelli & her husband Julio, her sister Edna Lambert & her husband Roy. Family and friends will honor and remember Roses life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Friday, November 8th from 5 | 8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patricks Church, 44 E. Central St., Natick on Saturday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Natick. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019