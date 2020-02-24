Home

Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Roy Hollis
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Roy R. Hollis

Roy R. Hollis Obituary
Roy R. Hollis, age 55, of Framingham, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Roy was the husband to the late Karen A. (Segien) Hollis. Born in Natick, he was the son of Shirley (Collette) Hollis and the late Henry A. Hollis who died in 2014. Roy was an avid NASCAR fan and would always lend a helping hand. Besides his mother Shirley, he is survived his daughter, Danielle Hollis; grandchildren; Alessandra Brandao and Tristen Hollis. Roy is also survived by his nine siblings and several nieces and nephews. Roy was the father of the late Scott R. Hollis who died in 2015. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. Funeral services will be private. For online directions and guest book, log onto www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
