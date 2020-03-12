|
|
Roy Salvi, 78, of Holliston, Massachusetts, died Monday, March 9, 2020 in Framingham, Massachusetts resulting from complications of Parkinsons disease. Roy was born on November 17, 1941, to his parents, Della (Vincini) and Albino Salvi. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1959 and married the love of his life, Carol (Zugale) Salvi on February 15, 1969. He was a Framingham police officer for 32 years, where he was a Union Representative for several years. Following retirement, he enjoyed going to his grandchildrens sporting events and musical performances, traveling with friends and family, and watching (and commenting on) Boston sports. He was a member of The Columbus Club of Framingham, where he enjoyed playing cards and bocce. Roy is survived by his wife Carol Salvi, children Beth Salvi Hudgins and her husband Rich Hudgins of Newmarket, NH and Brian Salvi and his wife Holly Irvine Salvi of Southborough, MA, his grandchildren, Jake and Zack Hudgins and Sam and Quinn Salvi, his brother Kevin Salvi and his wife Mary Salvi of Dennis, MA, sister-in-law Aggie Salvi of Dennis, MA, and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Salvi of Dennis, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at Saint Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Family Promise MetroWest , 6 Mulligan St, Natick, MA 01760. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020