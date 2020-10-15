1/1
Ruth C. Chase
Ruth C. (Farrer) Chase, age 88, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully October 7, 2020 at Eliot Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was the wife of 55 years to the late Franklin M. Chase who died May 7, 2010. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late William H. And Catherine F. (Bennett) Farrer. She worked over 20 years as a laundry aid/housekeeper at the Brittany Towers Nursing Home in Natick. Ruth loved animals and rescued her beloved cat (Princess) from Stray Pets in Need in Natick MA. She is survived by her daughters; Cheryl McDougall and her husband Leroy of Havre, MO, Sandra (Chase) Farrar and partner Bill Casey of Uxbridge, Helen (Chase) Holt and husband Scott of Northborough; son, Franklin Chase Jr. and wife CaroLu of Bristow, VA; grandchildren, Brandon, Christiane, Schaine, Eurice, Krystan, Matthew, Nathan, and Kelsey. Ruth also leaves behind her best friend of 71 years Beverly Cote of Upton, MA. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son James Robert, her brother William Farrer and sisters Helen Eldridge, and Marjorie Rousseau. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her graveside service on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Edwards Cemetery, Edwards Street, Framingham, MA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to SPIN, Stray Pets in Need, http://straypetsinneed. org/ways-to-help/donations/. To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Edwards Cemetery
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
