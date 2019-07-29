|
|
Sally Apple Irene Farley Oliver, age 81, of Framingham, died Wednesday July 24, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Edward Bigelow and Mary Irene (Allen) Farley, Sally was the loving wife of 48 years to the late Donald M. Oliver who died in 2007. Mrs. Oliver worked as the restaurant manager at the Framingham Country Club for 32 years. Sally is survived by her daughter Beth Oliver Deciutiis and her husband Joseph and grandson Anthony Joseph AJ Deciutiis all of NY. She is also survived by her eight siblings, Edward Farley (Jessie) CA, Martha Newkirk (Jim) CA, Jane Kleha (Nick) CA, Susan Acton of Framingham, Nancy OHara (Michael) Brighton, Norma Bodie (Peter) Ireland, Mary Desilets (Gerard) Framingham, Frank Farley (Donna) Holliston, and many nie- ces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10 AM at St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4|7. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book. Directions www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019