Salvatore Capizzi, age 93, of Southborough and Hyannis, died peacefully, Monday, January 13, 2020 at home. Born in Floresta, Italy, he was the son of the late Basilio and Fortunata (Gimmillaro) Capizzi. Salvatore was the loving husband of Basilia (Lazzaro) Capizzi for 63 years. Salvatore worked as the Head Chef at the Chateau Restaurant in Waltham for 36 years until his retirement in 1991. Mr. Capizzi was an active parishioner at St. Tarcisius Church, volunteering in many capacities including a Eucharistic Minister, cooking for many of the church events and more recently as a member of the Pastoral Council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Framingham and a former member of the Sons of Italy. Besides his wife Basilia, he is survived by his children, Joanne and her husband Steven Elkinson and Salvatore J. and his wife Karen Capizzi. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Amanda and Blake Elkinson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Southborough. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4-7PM. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020