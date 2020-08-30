Sarah Hoffman

Sarah (VanIderstine) Hoffman, 79 , a lifelong resident of Wellesley, passed away August 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Richard and Lydia VanIderstine, Sarah was a graduate of Wellesley High School class of 1959. Beloved wife of David W. Hoffman. The couple married in 1960 and moved to Williamsburg, Virginia where Sarah worked at the PX on Naval Weapons Station Base in Yorktown, Virginia while David served in the US Navy. In 1962, the Hoffmans moved back to Massachusetts where Sarah worked at South Shore Bank on Washington Street as a bookkeeper and teller. In 1972 they settled in Wellesley to raise their three children. As her children grew, she became involved in many of their activities and acted as volunteer bookkeeper for the Natick Comets Hockey Club. Sarah was talented in knitting and made baby blankets for not only her own children and grandchildren, but for many other members of her extended family and friends. An avid gardener, she passed down her love of the outdoors and green thumb to her grandchildren. Her excitement for the holiday seasons was evident in her extensive Halloween display each October. An enthusiastic New England sports fan and NASCAR aficionado, her greatest love was cheering on her six grandchildren in all of their activities. From dance recitals to soccer, hockey and softball games, Sarah loved being a part of each event. Along with her husband, David W. Hoffman, Sarah is survived by her children Karen Hoffman and her partner Jack Salo, Stephanie Parker and her husband Jared, David Hoffman Jr. and his wife Jessica as well as her adored grandchildren Holly and Aidan Sullivan, Calvin and Kyle Parker and Hannah and Luke Hoffman. She was the dear sister of Richard VanIderstine and the late Robert VanIderstine. Funeral services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division 25 Shawmut Rd. Canton, MA 02021 or at Massachusetts.salvationarmy.org
. For online guest book, please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com