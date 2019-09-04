|
Shirley A. (Lee) Henderson of Natick September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Henderson. Devoted mother of Dana, Debbie Leverone and her husband Larry, Dale and his fianc Erin Hanna all of Natick, Donna Williams and her husband Dean of Framingham. Sister of Clara Palmer of Natick and Ruth Scholl of FL. Loving grandmother of Tonelle, Ryan, Tara, Michelle, Nick, Brett and Brooke. Great grandmother of Macie, Callie, Leah, Kristina and Hayes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park St NATICK COMMON Friday September 6th at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday September 5th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. Shirley loved her vacations in Aruba, her family cookouts and the Red Sox. She also loved her summers in Eastham, Cape Cod and her lunches with family at the Villa. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook please visit www. everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019