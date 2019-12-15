Home

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
44 East Central Street (Rt. 135)
Natick, MA
Sophia A. Scholl

Sophia A. Scholl Obituary
Sophia Antonia Scholl 91, of Natick, died on December 12, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Devoted mother of Paul Furtado of Florida, Kenneth Scholl of California, Kim Kadlik and her husband Dan of Ashland and the late John Furtado. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Predeceased by her 6 siblings. Daughter of the late Domenico and Teresa Ferranti. Sophie spent her life helping so many people through her life path as a spiritual advisor and confidant. She was a bright light that had endless love and joy to give and touched countless lives. Her heart and home were always open and her kitchen filled with family and friends. Sophie had a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed many years of bowling, figure ice skating, figure roller skating, and going to the gym. She loved going out with friends and if Sophie was there, then a good time would be had by all. Sophie's love for her family was one of her greatest joys and she loved being with them most of all. A lifelong dedication to Saint Therese, The Little Flower, pick me a rose from the heavenly garden and send it to me with a message of love. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, Natick Common on Wednesday December 18, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt 135), Natick, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Saint Patrick's Cemetery. For directions or to sign a guest book go to www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
