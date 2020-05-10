|
Sister Catherine Ann Lloyd, CSJ, in her 72 nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late George and Ethel (McLaughlin) Lloyd and loving sister of the late George Lloyd, Arthur Lloyd, Ruth Carney, June Doherty, Sister Ricci Lloyd, CSJ (Mary Alice), her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Mary School, Winchester; Gate of Heaven School, South Boston; St. Paul School, Cambridge; Sacred Heart School, Roslindale; Immaculate Conception School, Marlboro; and St. Columbkille School, Brighton. Sister also ministered as an LPN at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham; and volunteered her services in the dining room of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 10 to May 18, 2020