SR. Helen Halligan, CSJ (Sister Bernard Joseph), in her 69 th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Devoted daughter of Patrick J. and Mary Teresa (Mannion) Halligan. Loving sister of the late John, Walter, and James Halligan. Sister Helen is survived by her beloved brothers, Thomas and Richard Halligan, her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Agatha School, Milton; St. John School, Quincy; Our Lady Help of Christians School, Newton; St. Thomas High School, Jamaica Plain; St. Clement High School, Somerville; Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton, MA; St. Mary High School, Brookline; and Fontbonne Academy, Milton. Sister also served as Principal at St. Rose School and was Parish Minister at St. Rose Parish in New Mexico. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 19 to May 26, 2020
