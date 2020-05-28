|
|
Sr. M. Anne Patricia, O.Carm. passed unexpectedly into eternal life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her 68th year of religious life. Born Marie Julia Ruiz on June 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin & Anna (Murphy) Ruiz. Sr. Anne Patricia entered Carmel on August 14, 1952, received the habit on April 30, 1953, professed first vows on May 3, 1954, and made her perpetual profession of vows on December 8, 1958. In 1962 Sr. Anne graduated from Manhattan Medical Assistants School as a Lab/X-Ray Technician, but her ministry throughout her many years of religious life was primarily in medical records. Sr. Anne Patricia was very social and missioned in Detroit, So. Boston, and Albany New York. Besides her Sisters in Carmel, Sr. Anne Patricia is survived by her sister, Gloria Eisenhauer of Lynn, MA, her niece Jodi, and her nephews, Michael and David. She was predeceased by her sister Doris Regan. Due to current health regulations, family and friends will honor and remember Sr. Anne Patricias life privately at Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresas Motherhouse, 600 Woods Rd., Germantown, NY. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. Anne Patricias name to: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 28 to June 4, 2020