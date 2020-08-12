Sister Margaret Cunningham, CSJ, (Sister David Marie), in her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Charles F. and Katherine M. (Sharpe) Cunningham, and loving sister of the late Noreen Ryan, Andrew Cunningham, Elizabeth A. McMahon, Claire F. Cawthron, Mary Ellen Cunningham, John Joseph Cunningham, and David P. Cunningham. Sister Margaret is survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as teacher at St. Joseph School, Wakefield; St. Pius School, Lynn; St. Francis of Assisi School, Braintree; St. Catherine School, Norwood; Sacred Heart School, W. Lynn; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; and teacher and principal at Merrimack Montessori School, Haverhill. Sister Margaret also served as a secretary at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton; and as part of the cafeteria staff of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.



