Stanley Reid Crawford, born in Framingham MA., the only child of the late John and Etta (McLean) Crawford, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. He attended Framingham schools and in 1948 graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. During World War II, at 19 years old, he left college and entered into active military duty in February 1943 with training as an advanced Naval Aviator and Night Fighter. He served as Lieut. (jg) eventually flying Grummans F6F-5N Hellcat in the summer of 1945 off the brand-new Essex-class carrier USS Bonhomme Richard with the all-night fighter squadron VF(N)-91. The carrier saw action in the Asiatic-Pacific theater and he flew night bombing missions over Japan in the waning days of the war. He received an Air Medal, two Ribbons and two Stars. After he left the Navy and graduated from College, he met Louise Thurston of Natick Mass. on a blind date and they were married in 1949. They lived in Natick then moved to Rochester NY where he started his 35-year career with the Factory Mutual System. He worked as a Loss Prevention Engineer for numerous FM companies in Rochester, NY., Boston and Norwood, Mass., Providence, RI and was then named Assistant Vice President at the companys new corporate headquarters, Allendale Mutual Insurance Company (now FM Global) in Johnston, RI. During his distinguished career his job duties took him all over the world inspecting mines in Chile and factories in Europe. He was a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers SFPE. While living in Rehoboth, Mass. he was a member and a director of the Hornbine School Association. After his retirement in 1983 and living in Gloucester, RI he was one of the first in RI to start and run a hydroponic greenhouse called Absalona Greenhouse where he grew green leaf lettuce and sold it to numerous local and regional grocers. He was secretary of the Gloucester RI Safety Commission and served as a director for the Northern RI Extension Service of URI. As of late he was still active in participating in social activities and chairmanships at the independent living facility Brookdale Cushing Park in Framingham. He leaves behind his three sons, Paul S. Crawford of Providence, RI, John T. Crawford of Nashua, NH and Douglas R. Crawford of Montrose, CO., two grandsons, Ian M. Crawford of New York, NY and Jason R. Crawford of Providence, RI., a daughter-in-law Donna Crawford of Nashua, NH and a granddaughter-in-law Charlotte Vosseler of New York, NY. Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Louise T. (Thurston) Crawford. Family and friends will honor and remember Stans life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, October 24th from 10 | 11 A.M. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Habitat for Humanity, or a . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019