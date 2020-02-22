Home

Stella L. Chapin

Stella L. Chapin Obituary
Stella Louise Chapin, 73, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, after an illness. Born on February 16, 1946 in Framingham, she attended Framingham public schools. Ms. Chapin enjoyed knitting and crocheting often times creating clothing, sweaters and hats. She was also a member of the Salvation Army for several years. Ms. Chapin was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Framingham. She is survived by her mother Beulah G. (Foster) Novinger; brothers Wayne E. Novinger of Framingham and George Novinger of Grafton; two nephews Scott Novinger of Douglas and Dennis Novinger of Northbridge and several grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, George W. Novinger, in 1976. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stellas name to the First Baptist Church in Framingham at P.O. Box 2415, Framingham, MA 01702. Funeral services and burial will be private. For more information and guestbook please visit; AdvantageFuneralMA.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020
