Stephen G. Knight, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the comfort and presence of his family. He was the devoted husband of 38 years to Marian (Trainor) Knight. Stephen, the beloved son of the late Richard F. and Anne G. (Flaherty) Knight, was born in Framingham, MA. He was a graduate of Framingham North High School class of 1971 and graduated from UMass Amherst in 1975. Stephen, a devoted family man, worked hard to provide for his family including over 30 years in Municipal Finance for several banks, including Unibank, Baybank, and Bank of Boston. Most important to him were his family and friends. He especially loved vacations and golf trips. He was loving, gracious, and noted for his generous spirit. A favorite of restaurant servers worldwide, he was an excellent overtipper. He was a die hard UMass basketball fan. In addition, he was a lifelong fan of the Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox. Besides his wife, Marian, he is survived by his son, Matthew Knight, and his wife, Marlana Moore, of Philadelphia, PA and his daughter, Courtney Knight, of Cheyenne, WY. He was the proud Grampy of Annalise Knight of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by his sisters, Maryanne Wasson and her husband, Steve, of Port Richey, FL, Elizabeth Baca and her husband, Paul, of Douglas, MA, Gina Cairney and her husband, Brian, of Milford, MA as well as nephew, Sean Cairney, of El Paso, TX, and niece, Hannah Cairney, of Milford, MA and many cousins. Respecting the mandated restrictions, there will be no funeral home visiting hours. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. George Church with burial following in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. A memorial celebration of Stephens life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to UMass Amhersts minutefund.umass.edu (UMass Court Club), Brigham and Womens Hospital (Heart and Vascular Center), 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (the Jimmy Fund), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to the charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020