Stephen L. "Steve" Mattie, of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, Whitman and Norwell, died December 16, 2019. Steve was born in Quincy to the late James and Reta Mattie. He attended Boston University, and worked for Polaroid, in its heyday, for almost 20 years before working as a building contractor, primarily, on the South Shore. There was no shortage of passions in Steve's life | the big ones: the ocean, music, building and design, hockey, and his family. He had a great respect for the ocean and enjoyed sailing, surfing, windsurfing and, early on, scuba diving. With skill, precision, and craftsmanship, he rebuilt sailboats, and built short boards for windsurfing. Steve was a gifted craftsman, house builder and remodeler. He loved the Prairie School of architecture, Craftsman, and Japanese style house design, which demanded the use of natural materials that he appreciated. Music spoke to Steve in ways other things did not. He loved many genres of music, classical topped that list. True to his Canadian roots, ice hockey was in his blood and he skated into his early 40s until his knees screamed, enough. Family was very important to Steve | so, he opted for two (not at the same time) - helping to raise six children, and the cats and dogs that are a part of the pack. Steve's sense of humor, artistry, intellect, temperament, and love will always stir in each of us in its own way. His friends and family will sorely miss him. Beloved husband of Lynn Haber of Norwell. Loving father of Jeannine Ayalla and Donald of Attleboro, Michelle Fairbanks of Attleboro, Jacquelyn Devin and Paul of Milton, Stephanie Brett and William of Braintree, David Haber-Mattie of Indianapolis and Sydney Haber-Mattie of Norwell. Proud grandfather of Brittany, Juliette, Madeline, Molly, Sophia, Isabella and Aidan. Steve was a longtime friend of Bill W. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Allan Mattie. He is also survived by his former spouse, Sandra Mattie (Woodward). Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. at the Christ Church Episcopal, Quincy, 12 Quincy Ave. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Stephen's memory. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019