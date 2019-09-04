|
Sylvia M. (De Giacomo) Mavrikis, age 80, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2019 at Oak Knoll Rehabilitation, after a brave fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Winthrop, MA February 24, 1939 to the late Carl and Nancy (Merenda) De Giacomo. Sylvia was a graduate of Winthrop High School class of 1957. She started a career as a secretary for Moseley Mail Order List Service in Boston, MA and later went to Wilfred Academy in Boston to become a beautician working at the Hotel Statler in Boston, MA. She married her soulmate and best friend the late Peter Mavrikis in October of 1964. She was the best mother to her three children Maria, Michael and Peter. Sylvia was a fantastic cook and homemaker and loved being around family and friends. Active in her parish of St. Bridgets in Framingham, she taught CCD for many years and embarked on a teaching career later in life, Sylvia found working with children was really her calling. She was a Kindergarten teaching assistant for 14 years at St. Bridgets School in Framingham, MA and then coming out of retirement started to work at Shrewsbury Childrens Center in Shrewsbury, MA for the past five years. She absolutely loved working with all the children and staff and made lasting friendships. Sylvia made a difference each and every day in the lives of her family and friends. She valued life and was very religious. She took care of her elderly parents and will be remembered as a sincere friend and caring human being. Sylvia leaves behind her daughter, Maria Pillarella and husband Charles, her son, Michael Mavrikis and wife Valerie and her son, Peter Mavrikis and wife Fatima. Her grandchildren, Peter, Alexis, Marco, Karissa, Angela, Sophia, Ava and Christopher. Her nephew, John De Giacomo and wife Judy, her niece, Bertina Kurker and husband Robert and nephew, Theodore Flessas. She was the sister of Rosalie Santorelli and sister-in-law to the late Penelope and William Flessas, the late Angelica and George Pappas, George and Joanne Pappas and John Pappas. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10AM at St. Bridget Church, 830 Worcester Road (Rt. 9 at Framingham Ctr.). Burial will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-8PM. Remembrances may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Hospital, The or to the . A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of car I drove but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019