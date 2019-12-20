|
|
Sister Thea Marie McCabe, CSJ, (Sister Kathleen Marie), in her 73rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Jeremiah F. McCabe and Kathleen (OBrien) McCabe, loving sister of the late Helen McCabe, Sister Claire McCabe, CSJ, Paul McCabe, Muriel Nihan, and Robert McCabe. Survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Anthony School, Allston; St. Angela School, Mattapan; Boston School for the Deaf, Randolph; St. John School, Swampscott; St. Clement School, Somerville; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; and Newton Catholic School, Newton. Sister Thea also served as Director of Enrichment at Aquinas Jr. College, Milton; and provided tutoring services at Regis College, Weston. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial: All will gather at 1:00 p.m at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford Street, Arlington, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019