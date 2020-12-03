Sister Thomas Joseph Bradley, CSJ, in her 65th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Monday, November 30, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas M. and Lillia C. (Buffington) Bradley, and loving sister of the late June D. Fields, Leona F. Bernard, Lilla C. Harvey, George and Thomas Bradley. Sister Thomas Joseph is survived by her niece, Cynthia Mason, her husband Kenneth, and several other nieces and nephews. Sister also leaves her loving friend, Sister Helen Mary McGonagle, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Stephen School, Framingham from 1956 to 1967 and Immaculate Conception School, Revere from 1967 to 2008. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.



