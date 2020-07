Thomas J. McHugh of Wellesley formerly of East Walpole. July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Coyne) McHugh. Survived by his loving daughter Amy M. McHugh of Natick and the late Joanne McHugh who will be forever grateful to have had him for a wonderful Dad. Brother of the late Kathleen Marsella. Funeral Service will be private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com . Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.