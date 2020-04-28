|
Timothy O'Connell, of Norwood, died Sunday April 12, 2020. Born in Cambridge, Tim was raised in Cambridge, graduated from Matignon High School and earned his undergraduate and Masters of Education from Boston State. He was a longtime teacher in the Boston Public Schools, retiring in 2002, having taught at Boston English and Boston High. Tim was a founding member of the Boston Teachers Union. Tim was also very active in the Norwood community. He coached the Norwood Little League Red Sox team for over 35 years, with Norwoods only State Championship in 1997. He directed the Knights of Columbus Norwood Council 252 Bingo Night for the last 20 years and is a former Exalted Ruler of the Norwood Elks Lodge1124. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Ann (Callinan) OConnell. Loving father of Timothy M. OConnell and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Sean P. OConnell and Christopher S. OConnell, both of Norwood. Grandfather of Emma Joan OConnell. Visitation and service were private, followed by interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A public service will be announced. Donations in Tims memory may be made to Norwood Little League, 31 Marion Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. Dolan Funeral Homes of Milton and Dorchester are honored to have assisted the OConnell family with funeral arrangements. Please send the OConnell family a sympathy message at www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020