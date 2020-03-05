|
|
Timothy P. Ray of Weymouth formerly of Natick passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Devoted & loving father of Katherine Ray of Natick and Steven Ray of Natick. Loyal friend and former spouse and of Alida (Tomasetti) Gatenby. Brother of Joseph Ray and his wife Diane of Billerica, Vivian Ray and her significant other Brian of Ashburnham, Thomas Ray and his wife Sheila of Weymouth and the late Patrick Ray. Adoring grandfather of Roscoe MacGeorge Ray of Natick who adored his Grandpa more than words can say. Uncle of Joseph, Timothy, Kevin, Brian, and Jaimie, Sara, Danielle, Nathan and Anthony. Son of the late Joseph and Vivian (Murphy) Ray. Timothy was a longtime employee of AIG where he worked in Excess Casualty Claims as Assistant Vice President. He took much pride in his work and in his employees. He attended Belmont High School and then American International College where he received his bachelors degree. Timothy was a loving father, grandfather and a wonderful friend known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He would often tell you that he was the "smartest person you'll ever meet" and his family suspects that this notion was correct roughly 73% of the time, possibly 74%, they are having trouble figuring out the exact math without his aid. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday March 7th from 2-4pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 4pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations made go to Cancer Research Institute 29 Broadway 4th floor, New York, New York 1006-3111.(CancerResearch.org) For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020