|
|
Tracy (Smyth) Calviou, 51 of Natick formerly of Enfield, Reigate and Kenilworth England died at home peacefully after a three and half year battle with pancreatic cancer on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike Calviou and devoted mother of Dominic Calviou of Natick. Loving daughter of Richard Smyth of England and the late Doreen (Steele). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in Milestone Church 217 West Central Street (Rt. 135) NATICK on Thursday November 21st at 3 p.m., followed by an English afternoon tea. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tracy can be made to Compas- sion International (compassion.com) or Compassion UK (compassionuk.org) For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019