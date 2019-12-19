Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Vicki Crager
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Crager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki A. Crager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki A. Crager Obituary
Vicki A. Crager, age 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Eleanor G. (Blandin) Crager. For many years, Vicki was a driver for Accept Transportation and formerly worked at the Framingham Police Dept. Parking Enforcement Division. Vicki also volunteered as an assistant coach for Framingham United Soccer for many years. She was the devoted mother to Michael Grico, Dina Grico and Steven Grico and his wife Daniella. Vicki is also surviv- ed by her cherished grandchildren, Donnell, Imani, Ayden and Jaysen Grico and was the loving sister to Joseph Crager and his wife Linda. Honoring her request, services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to the www. Arthritis.org To sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -