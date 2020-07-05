Victor Kross, 89, a longtime resident of Framingham, died on Tuesday June 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Paterson, NJ the son of the late Bruno J. and Gesine (Wuchte) Kross, he was the beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Sueta) Kross. Vic was raised and educated in Hawthorne, NJ. He graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelors degree in engineering in 1952 with the help of an Army ROTC scholarship. He served two years as a 2nd Lieutenant, stationed primarily in Alaska. While briefly stationed at Fort Monmouth in NJ, he met Margaret. After their marriage in 1955 and the birth of their first child in 1956, Vic and Margaret settled in Framingham where they would raise all three of their children. Vic worked as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 1991. Vic was physically active, playing basketball and jogging, and enjoyed sailing with his children. He took up SCUBA diving and traveled the world on diving trips. In his later years, Vic started a popular discussion group at the Callahan Senior Center. Throughout his life his thirst for knowledge never waned, and always enjoyed reading. He was proud of his family, survived by his children Barbara J. Crowley and her husband James of Shrewsbury, and Edward J. Kross of Framingham; his granddaughters Katherine Crowley and Erin Ouellette and her husband Matthew; his niece Laurie Culhane and nephew Paul Kross. Besides Margaret, Victor was predeceased by his son Victor J. Kross and his brother Paul B Kross. Family and friends will honor and remember Vic's life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday July 9 from 3 to 7pm. Due to the current health regulations, masks are required (but not provided), and proper social distancing should be practiced at all times. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Vic's name to the charity of your choice
. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Vics family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.