Victor M. Caradonna, 85, of Palmer and formerly of Framingham, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 following a long period of illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Peter & Etta (Sherbet) Caradonna, and the beloved husband of Carolyn J. (West) Caradonna. Raised and educated in Framingham, Victor was in the Naval Reserves and officially enlisted serving during the Korean War. He worked as a milkman, and in the insurance business before starting his own business, Caradonna Painting and Paperhanging in Framingham in 1967 until his retirement in 2004. He and Carolyn raised their three children in Framingham, and retired to Palmer in 2002. Victor loved children and that shined in his hobby, making wooden toys. He spent many hours in his basement workshop building rocking horses, trucks, trains and more. His love of family was inspiring. Besides his wife Carolyn, he is survived by his children, Beth A. Byrnes & her husband John of Dudley, Robert P. & his wife Michelle of WS, and Julie M. Williams & her husband Kevin of Sturbridge, his grandchildren, Lauren M. Finnegan, Michael J. Byrnes, Sarah E. Williams, Jessica L. Williams, and Melissa L. Williams, his great grandson Liam J. Finnegan, his siblings, Marie Larson, Janet Cocuzzo, Peter, and Eleanor MacGregor, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Zanchi. Family and friends will honor and remember Victors life by celebrating his Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 6th at St. Stephens Church, 221 Concord St. Framingham, MA at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to: The Salvation Army, www. give.salvationarmy usa.org/give, or to Toys for Tots MA, www.toysfortots.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019