Wilfred D Boudreau, age 93, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of 65 years to the late Claire L. (Merritt) Boudreau of Framingham who died in 2018. Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Daniel and Pauline (Arsenault) Boudreau. Wilfred served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII as a gunner and radio operator aboard a B17 bomber. After the war, he graduated from Northeastern University and then worked 41 years as an Electrical Engineer for Raytheon Co. He was also a proud member of American legion. Wilfred is survived by his children, Laurie Hoort and her husband Jeffrey of Mesquite, TX, Daniel W. Boudreau and his wife Jodi of Natick, MA and William A. Boudreau and his wife Donna of Deltona, FL.; grandchildren, Eric Welsh, Mathew Welsh, Dylan Boudreau, Courtney Boudreau, Brandon Boud- reau, Andrew Boudreau and Rebecca Boudreau; 8 great grandchildren and also many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Ryan Welsh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham followed by his funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. Anselms Church, 100 Landham Rd. Sudbury. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Wilfreds name to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2019